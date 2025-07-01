Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,705,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,632,000 after buying an additional 108,070 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after buying an additional 678,766 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.89.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 904,305 shares in the company, valued at $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,133 shares of company stock worth $13,556,052. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.