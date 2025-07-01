Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 20,500 Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 646,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,582 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Research analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corporation will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

