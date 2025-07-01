Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after buying an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

