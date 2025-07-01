Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after buying an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

F stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

