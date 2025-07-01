JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

