JNBA Financial Advisors Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IJR stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.