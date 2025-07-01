JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.8% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,537,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

