Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.5% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $779.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $800.01. The company has a market cap of $738.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.