J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

J Sainsbury Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of LON:SBRY traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 283.60 ($3.89). 9,271,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,585,783. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 223.40 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 301.40 ($4.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Research analysts anticipate that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 41,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.57), for a total value of £107,174.60 ($147,177.42). Also, insider Simon Roberts sold 468,427 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.80), for a total value of £1,297,542.79 ($1,781,849.48). Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

