J.Safra Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $561.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.76. The firm has a market cap of $512.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

