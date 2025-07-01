J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $119,000 Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.37. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

