iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 575,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,806 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

