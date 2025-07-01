iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

