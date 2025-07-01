iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.42 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

