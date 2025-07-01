iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Cut by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
