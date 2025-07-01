iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $132.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.