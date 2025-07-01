iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

