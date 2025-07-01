iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWD opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.42. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

