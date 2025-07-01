iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Decreased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $424.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $425.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

