iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Increased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

