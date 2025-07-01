iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,667 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,849 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,580,000 after buying an additional 52,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,903 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of IGV stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $110.84.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

