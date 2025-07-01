iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keystone Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $582.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $622.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

