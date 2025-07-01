iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,010,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,370,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $107.43 and a 52 week high of $150.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

