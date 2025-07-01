IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.05. IperionX shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 6,713 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPX shares. Wall Street Zen raised IperionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

IperionX Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IperionX by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

