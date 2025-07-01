Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 29589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $912.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.