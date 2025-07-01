Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.21, with a volume of 29589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.03.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $912.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
