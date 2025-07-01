International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $294.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $173.38 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

