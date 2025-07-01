International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $294.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $173.38 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

