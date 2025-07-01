Insight Inv LLC Has $110,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Inv LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $620.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $622.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $586.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.84. The stock has a market cap of $615.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

