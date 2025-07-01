Insider Buying: Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Rinn acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.15 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of A$43,926.30 ($28,898.88).

Sims Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

