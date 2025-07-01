Insider Buying: Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) Insider Acquires 2,900 Shares of Stock

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Rinn acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$15.15 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of A$43,926.30 ($28,898.88).
Sims Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27.
Sims Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sims
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.