Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys 4,950 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 4,950 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $15,394.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 908,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,853.43. The trade was a 0.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a PE ratio of 155.58 and a beta of 1.00.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

