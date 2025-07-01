Insider Buying: EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) Insider Acquires 857,142 Shares of Stock

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Weir bought 857,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($19,736.82).

EQ Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Get EQ Resources alerts:

About EQ Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EQ Resources Limited explores for and produces tungsten and gold mineral resources in Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. Its flagship property includes the Mt Carbine project comprising ML 4867 covering an area of approximately 358.5 hectares, as well as ML 4919 covering an area of 7.891 hectares located in Far North Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.