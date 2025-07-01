Insider Buying: EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR) Insider Acquires 857,142 Shares of Stock

EQ Resources Limited (ASX:EQR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Weir bought 857,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.97 ($19,736.82).
EQ Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.40.
About EQ Resources
