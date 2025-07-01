Innovative Wealth Building LLC Invests $215,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Innovative Wealth Building LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,478 shares of company stock worth $33,717,733. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $355.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.47. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

