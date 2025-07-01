Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.3506 per share on Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 16.2% increase from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of IDCBY stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.