Impact Investors Inc Sells 155 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Impact Investors Inc lowered its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $237.58 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $219.97 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.27.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

