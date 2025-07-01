Impact Investors Inc Invests $4.55 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Palantir’s $100M Nuclear OS Pact Boosts Bullish Case
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why McCormick Stock Could Soar After Durables Data Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.