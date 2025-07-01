Impact Investors Inc Invests $4.55 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.5% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

