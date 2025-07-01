Impact Investors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Impact Investors Inc lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.24.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

