Impact Investors Inc Has $810,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Impact Investors Inc cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $177.18. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $201.26.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

