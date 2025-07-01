HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada upgraded HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $10.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in HudBay Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

