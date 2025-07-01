Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HST. Citigroup cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. 591,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,917. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 716.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

