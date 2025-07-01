Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
