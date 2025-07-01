Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $779.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $779.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.