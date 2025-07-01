Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 876,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,590.50. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,949 shares of company stock worth $20,761,517 in the last three months. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.