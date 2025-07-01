Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $152,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,944,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 689,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,648,000 after buying an additional 398,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Encompass Health stock opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

