Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.69 and a 1-year high of $192.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50.

Insider Activity

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total value of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

