Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Hershey Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE HSY opened at $166.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

