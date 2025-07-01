Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Receives $158.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HSY opened at $166.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.29. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

