Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average of $286.25. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

