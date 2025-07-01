Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,125,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day moving average of $142.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Dbs Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.