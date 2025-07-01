Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 8.1%

HP traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 1,193,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.84. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.