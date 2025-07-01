Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $1,500,413.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,214,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,775. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James G. Pratt purchased 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,800. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. 40.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

